Logic Introduces His Son Named ‘Little Bobby’ and His ‘Beautiful Wife Brittney’

This arrives after the ‘Sucker for Pain’ rapper announced his retirement, writing on his Twitter account, ‘It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.’

Logic is a new dad. The 30-year-old has taken to his Instagram account to treat his fans to a photo gallery of his new happy family. He made use of the post to introduce his son in addition to confirming his marriage to clothing designer Brittney Noell.

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to me me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first,” he wrote in the caption. “I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother.”

He then credited the two for making him “the happiest man in the world,” adding that “it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.” Logic also addressed his recently announced retirement, saying, “I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you.”

“This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun… No Pressure,” the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” artist said. “RattPack for infinity! And all always… Peace, Love and Positivity! Obediently Yours, Bobby.”

This arrives after Logic announced his retirement on Thursday. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, Logic first hinted that he’s expecting his first child on “No Pressur”‘ as he rapped, “And I’m having a little baby!”