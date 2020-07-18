Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Danny Keough Somber in First Photos Since Son Benjamin’s Death

WENN/Tony Clark

The grieving father is seen talking to Benjamin’s son Diana Pinto outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel, where his ex-wife has reportedly been holed up since their son’s tragic death.

–

Benjamin Keough’s father Danny Keough has been seen for the first time since his son passed away on Sunday, July 12. The ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley was photographed outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, July 16 with Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Danny looked somber as he hid his eyes behind sunglasses. He was seen talking to Diana and two other girls as they stopped among the bushes during their walk. Danny wore a black outfit with a black cap and had a jacket slung over his shoulder.

Danny and Lisa, who were married from 1988 until heir divorce in 1994, also share a daughter, actress/model Riley Keough. On Thursday, Riley’s husband Ben Smith Petersen was also pictured walking outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Lisa reportedly has been holed up inside the hotel since Benjamin shot himself in the head at the family’s $1.8 million mansion in Calabasas on Sunday morning, and is said to be inconsolable. On Wednesday, she was spotted for the first time since her son’s tragic passing.

The grieving family appeared to be leaning on Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana and were consoling each other in this difficult time as Lisa and Diana were seen walking hand-in-hand when leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel. They avoided eye contact with cameras as much as they could while heading to an awaiting car.

On Sunday morning at around 3 A.M., Benjamin reportedly locked himself in the bathroom of the Presleys’ Calabasas mansion with a shotgun. According to neighbors, Diana shouted, “Don’t do it,” before he pulled the trigger.

Diana apparently feared that she would be blamed for Benjamin’s death by his family. A neighbor who claimed to see Diana being interviewed by authorities said, “She said, ‘the family’s going to hate me’ and ‘they’re going to blame me.’ I think she was feeling guilty for it happening.”