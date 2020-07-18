Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough’s GF Seen Hand-in-Hand in First Outing Since His Death

WENN

Both ladies sport casual clothes when they are spotted leaving a hotel in Beverly Hills, with the daughter of Elvis Presley covering her face with a black mask and matching sunglasses.

Lisa Marie Presley has been spotted out in public again just days after her son Benjamin Keough took his own life. The daughter of Elvis Presley was seen leaving a hotel in Beverly Hills alongside his girlfriend, Diana Pinto, on Wednesday, July 15.

In some photos that surfaced online, Lisa covered her face with a black mask and matching sunglasses as she kept it lowkey in a loose gray sweater and a pair of faded jeans. Diana was just as casual as Lisa, sporting a grey hoodie and black pants. Both of them walked hand-in-hand to an awaiting car, avoiding eye contact with cameras as much as they could.

Looking at the photos, it doesn’t seem like Lisa blamed his death on Diana. Previous report stated that the raven-haired girl feared Benjamin’s family would blame her for his death. A neighbor who claimed to see Diana being interviewed by authorities said, “She said, ‘the family’s going to hate me’ and ‘they’re going to blame me.’ I think she was feeling guilty for it happening.”

Benjamin was found dead at his home in Calabasas, California on Sunday, July 12. Following an autopsy that was conducted on the following day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office revealed that his cause of death was an intraoral shotgun wound, leading them to formally classify his passing as a suicide.

Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowsk, admitted in a statement that the sudden loss had left his client “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated.” He added that Lisa’s trying to “stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Benjamin is Lisa’s son with ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she shares Riley Keough too. Lisa is also a mother to 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley.