Lisa Kudrow Set to Reunite With ‘The Comeback’ Co-Stars for Charity

WENN

Lisa Kudrow is reteaming with her “The Comeback” castmates for a reunion livestream next week.

“Stars in the House” creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have announced the “Friends” favourite and her co-stars will all be part of their latest virtual get together raising cash for The Actors Fund, which will stream live on Tuesday (21Jul20) at 8 P.M. ET (starsinthehouse.com).

Lisa will be joined by executive producer Michael Patrick King, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Lance Barber, and Damian Young and fans can ask questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

“This is a dream come true for me and Seth,” James says. “We have watched the entire series at least three times and we’re so thrilled that we’re going to talk to the incredible creators and cast.”

Kudrow will also be a part of the delayed “Friends” reunion special on HBO Max. The TV event was set to debut as the new streaming service launched earlier this summer (20), but the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming.