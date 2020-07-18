Lil Xan Quits Opioid and All Prescription Pills After Hospitalized for Having Multiple Seizures

WENN

The former boyfriend of Noah Cyrus decides to go ‘cold turkey’ as he quits all prescription pills following health scare that landed him in hospital earlier this year.

Rapper Lil Xan has quit his prescription pill addiction “cold turkey” after suffering “multiple seizures” which landed him in hospital earlier this year (20).

The “Betrayed” MC, real name Nicholas Diego Leanos, returned to Instagram on Wednesday (15Jul20) to explain the reason for his social media silence, revealing the recent health scare forced him to take responsibility for his actions, and work on his sobriety.

“About 2 months ago I suffered from multiple seizures,” he began. “This was my second time in the last year I’ve been hospitalized for having seizures. I decided it was best for me, my friend’s (sic), family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills.”

Lil Xan, 23, was encouraged by doctors to gradually “wean” himself off opioids, but he decided a more drastic approach was needed – and so far, it’s worked.

“I went cold turkey and although it has been the toughest time in my life I’m happy to say that I’ve been sober from all prescription pills since the scare,” he continued.

“This is the first time in along time that I have felt alive. I’ll will continue my journey towards becoming a better me. I want to be an example for everyone that it’s never too late to get your life back on track and you are not alone on this journey (sic).”

He concluded his post by expressing his gratitude to fans for standing by him, and promised to serve up new material soon. “Thank god for giving me a 2nd chance at life,” Noah Cyrus‘ ex wrote.

“I have love for everyone and to all my supporters I won’t let you down! I’m working on the best music of my life and can’t wait to share with you all the things I have in store for the future…”

Lil Xan had previously attempted to kick his drug habit with a stint in rehab in 2018.

He was also admitted to a California hospital in April (20) after suffering a panic attack brought on by coronavirus fears.