Lil Nas X Creates Second Twitter Account After Verified Page Is Locked Amid Hack Threat

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker sends messages to his followers through a second account after Twitter temporarily freezes pages with blue checks following hack.

Lil Nas X couldn’t handle being silenced on Twitter after bosses at the social media site blocked all verified accounts from posting following a targeted hack.

Kanye West and Elon Musk were among those targeted in what appeared to be a bitcoin scam on Wednesday (15Jul20), with messages posted to users’ accounts asking followers to send them money.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” a representative for the site said in a statement posted on the micro-blogging platform’s support account. “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

“You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident.”

However, the resolution wasn’t good enough for the “Old Town Road” star, who made a new account with the handle @NasMaraj79, where he tweeted about missing being able to tweet.

“THIS IS LIL NAS I CANT TWEET U GUYS PLEASE GIVE ME ATTENTION,” Nas first posted, before writing, “DONT SILENCE ME! @Twitter.”

The “Rodeo” star then got a little upset, tweeting, “What’s the point of life if i can’t tweet,” along with a photo of a discarded animatronic Chuck E. Cheese in a junkyard.

After the rapper was able to tweet from his verified account again, Nas, who came out as gay last summer, decided to use the second account as his “straight alter ego lil hetero x.”