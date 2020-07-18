Leon Cameron concedes GWS Giants a ‘rung off’ top sides after loss to Brisbane Lions

GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron has conceded that last year’s Grand Finalists are a “rung off” the best teams in the competition after a loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

It was billed as one of the matches of the season, and lived up to the hype, with the Lions prevailing in an impressive 13. 10. (88) to 10. 8. (68) win at GIANTS Stadium.

The Giants’ loss was its second in consecutive weeks to a top four side, after a loss to Port Adelaide last week, and Cameron wasn’t impressed with his side’s showing.

“Frustrating and disappointing. Especially the first quarter,” he told reporters after the loss.

Lachie Neale (L) and Cameron Rayner (C) share a laugh after the Lions’ impressive 20-point win (Getty)

“We’ve been beaten by three goals against the top two in the last fortnight and that shows we’re a rung off the top teams.

“The boys are a bit down in confidence but we’ll fight through this as a footy club.

“We’ve done it in the past and I’m backing in our guys to do it again.”

One of the positives in the loss was the return to form of captain Stephen Coniglio who finished with 27 disposals after coming into the game under pressure.

One of the rare positives for the Giants was the return to form of captain Stephen Coniglio (Getty)

The Giants sorely missed electric small forward Toby Greene, but Cameron said his side shouldn’t be too reliant on Greene to set the tone.

“We hope to have him back next week,” he said.

“It was disappointing not to have him today, but we can’t rely on him, he’s only one player.”

The result leaves the Giants, one of the league’s premiership favourites, in 11th position after seven rounds this year.