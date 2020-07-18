KUWTK Throwback: Kim & Kourtney Surprise Khloe By Making Her an Online Dating Profile

Kourtney tries to justify making Khloe a dating profile by noting that Kim is “a hopeless romantic.”

“Khloe, when can you ever say in your life that you got set up online?” Kim asks her. “And, like, this is safe…because we’re going!”

However, the idea of Kim and Kourtney tagging along on Khloe’s potential dates doesn’t exactly put her mind at ease: “Kimberly, you couldn’t protect me from a damn spider, okay? You’re terrified.”

Kourtney’s still determined to convince Khloe, and despite asking her what she has to lose only for Khloe to respond “my dignity and pride!” she finally relents.

“I’m gonna go and do this for them,” Khloe tells the KUWTK cameras. “But seriously, after all these dates, they really need to back off.”

Watch the entire season 2 clip above!