Khloe Kardashian Spills Brother Rob’s Return to ‘KUWTK’

Dishing on what to expect from the next season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, the Good Americans founder reveals her brother Rob is back filming for the reality show now that he’s ‘feeling more confident.’

Rob Kardashian is going to make his presence be known more than ever on small screen. The formerly reclusive brother of the Kardashian sisters is going to return to the family’s popular reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“.

Spilling the beans on Rob’s return to “KUWTK” was none other than his sister Khloe Kardashian. Speaking with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on what to expect in the next season of the E! reality series, the 36-year-old shared, “We kind of say that every season when we’re done and we’re like, ‘what else are we gonna film?’ And then something diabolical happens in this family and they’re like, ‘Oh! OK, we’ll keep going.’ ”

But there’s going to be something more special in the new season as the show will welcome back a familiar face. “My brother’s coming back around,” Koko continued. “He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go!”

Khloe discussed more about her brother Rob’s return to the show while talking to PEOPLE about her migraine-related Take Back Today campaign with with Nurtec. “Rob is going to be on the show more,” so she claimed.

“So now he is filming more,” she went on teasing. “We’re filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I’m excited for everyone to see that. He’s such a good person and I’m just happy he’s coming back around on camera a little bit more.”

While the sock designer was rarely seen in public in recent years amid his struggle with weight gain, the mother of True Thompson assured that her brother is “always around.” She added, “Rob is truly my best friend. I love, love, love, him. He’s always around. People think we don’t see him, but just because the public doesn’t see him, doesn’t mean we don’t see him.”

Khloe also stressed that the family has always put Rob’s comfort above anything else. “We never push him, everything is his free will,” she continued. “We always take photos – we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, ‘Oh, you can post that. I’m fine, I feel good.’ It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence.”

Rob made his first public appearance after years of staying out of the spotlight at Khloe’s 36th birthday party in late June. He has since been active on Instagram and shared his photos on the social media site.

A source told PEOPLE last month of his well-being now, “He takes care of himself, works out and eats better.” The source went on assuring, “He knows he looks better. And he is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.”