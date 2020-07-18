Kathryn Bigelow Recruited by New York Governor to Lead Star-Studded ‘Mask Up’ Ad Campaign

WENN/Drew Altizer

This project, which was launched by Andrew Cuomo to urge people to stay safe amid the COVID-19 crisis, will feature the likes of Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman and John Leguizamo.

Oscar-winning “The Hurt Locker” filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has been recruited by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to spearhead a new star-studded ad campaign encouraging people to stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The “Mask Up America” project, produced by Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal and directed by Bigelow, will feature stars like Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman and John Leguizamo urging New Yorkers to follow coronavirus guidelines and protect themselves at all times.

The first two of eight TV public service announcements dropped on Thursday (July 16) and will eventually air across America.





“New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here – that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics.”

“In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America.”