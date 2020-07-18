Justin Hartley Injured While Installing Home Gym During Lockdown

WENN

Actor Justin Hartley injured his arm by ripping a bicep muscle after installing a home gym during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “This Is Us” star first sparked concern when he was seen at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute back in May (20), and has now told Entertainment Tonight what caused the injury.

“One of the things I did during this quarantine is I got myself a home gym, which I did not have,” he explained. “It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was something I could get the job done here at home because you can’t really go anywhere (sic). And I thought, ‘I am going to get in the best shape of my entire life.’ ”

“I thought, ‘You know what? Let’s do something that I’ve never done before… I’m gonna turn myself into a machine.’ And that was kind of what I was doing and I did it. And I got there, and it was wonderful – and then I pulled a muscle and it ended up not being a pulled muscle. It ended up being I tore my bicep off my arm.”

And while Justin’s arm is now “totally fine,” he’s “almost back to square one” when it comes to his plans for a lockdown makeover.

“It’s just a process that takes a while to heal,” he said. “So all of those gains, all of that time and effort that I spent doing that, I’m almost back to square one now, which is, it’s fine (sic).”