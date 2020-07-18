Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Get Permission to Learn Accusers’ Idetities From Twitter

Instagram

This arrives after the ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer won the first round of his defamation suit against two social media users who accused him of sexual assault on the blue bird app.

–

Justin Bieber has won the first round of his defamation suit against two social media users who accused him of sexual assault via Twitter.

The singer previously claimed the pair’s allegations were “factually impossible” and part of a scheme to seek attention and fame, revealing he had “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove their claims were nothing but “outrageous, fabricated lies”.

And now his lawyers have been given permission to subpoena Twitter bosses to learn the identities of the women behind the accusations.

The first, Danielle, claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas in March, 2014, while Kadi alleged the pop star sexually assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City in early May, 2015.

Bieber believes the social media accounts for Danielle and Kadi might be run by the same person and he is suing for more than $20 million (£15.9 million) in damages.

“We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person,” Bieber’s lawyer, Evan Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green, revealing he and his team cannot serve the women until they are identified.