Judge Gives Justin Bieber Permission To Subpoena Twitter To Identify Sexual Assault Accusers

On Thursday, #JustinBieber was granted a motion to subpoena Twitter, in order to find out who is behind the account that accused him of sexual assault last month.

According to @people, “Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green granted the motion on Thursday.”

Justin then took to Twitter and shared screenshots of articles that had reportedly featured photos from that day and showed him with his then girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

His lawyer, Evan Spiegel, reportedly stated that he believes the same person is behind both Twitter accounts.

Last month, Twitter was in a frenzy when two Twitter accounts accused the singer of sexual assault between 2014-2015. She claimed this happened in Austin, Texas at the Four Season Hotel He then, posted receipts to prove that the accusations were false. He later filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit.

