Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner on Daddy Duty in First Pic of Newborn Baby

The 40-year-old guitarist of the Judas Priest has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Mariah, who’s also the daughter of Dokken rocker George Lynch.

Judas Priest star Richie Faulkner has made Dokken guitarist George Lynch a proud five-time grandfather.

Faulkner and his girlfriend – George’s daughter Mariah Lynch – recently welcomed their first child, and the Dokken star gushed about the addition to the family on Instagram on Friday (17Jul20).

Posting a shot of Richie bottle-feeding the baby as he played the guitar in a chair nearby, Lynch wrote, “New baby time… the most precious perfect creature in the present universe entered our world July 8th.”

Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011 as guitarist K.K. Downing‘s replacement and now his future father-in-law is hoping to jam with the dad of his fifth grandchild in the band.

“I still to this day love Priest and I wish they would call me up and hire me,” George told Blabbermouth.net in January.