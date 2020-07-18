Jordyn Woods Levels Up; Now Dating NBA All Star Karl Anthony Towns!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jordyn Woods is best known for cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA role player Tristan Thompson. Well she just leveled up and MTO News can now confirm that Jordyn is dating NBA ALL STAR Karl Anthony Towns.

And she’s no longer a side chick, hiding in the shadows, either. Karl is actually taking Jordyn out on dates.

The paparazzi spotted Jordyn on a date night with NBA Basketball player, Karl Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, while also with her little sister, Jodie Woods. 

