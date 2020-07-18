Jordyn Woods Levels Up; Now Dating NBA All Star Karl Anthony Towns!!

Jordyn Woods is best known for cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA role player Tristan Thompson. Well she just leveled up and MTO News can now confirm that Jordyn is dating NBA ALL STAR Karl Anthony Towns.

And she’s no longer a side chick, hiding in the shadows, either. Karl is actually taking Jordyn out on dates.

The paparazzi spotted Jordyn on a date night with NBA Basketball player, Karl Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, while also with her little sister, Jodie Woods.

Jordyn looked curvy in her MISBHV clothing set paired with Bottega Veneta shoes while sporting a Balenciaga Hourglass XL bag.

As she entered the rear drivers door, she struck an over the shoulder pose for the paparazzi and her driver accidentally pull off as she tried to get in the car resulting in her almost falling.

She laughed off the mishap and jumped in the car with grace.