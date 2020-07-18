Jordyn Woods Beams During Dinner Date With NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns

Instagram

The 22-year-old model can’t hide her happiness as she’s pictured hopping the same car with the basketball player when leaving sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Jordyn Woods has added fuel to dating rumors linking her to Karl-Anthony Towns despite her previous denial. On Wednesday, July 15, the rumored pair were spotted out on a dinner date in celebrities’ favorite Japanese sushi restaurant Nobu, Malibu. They reportedly enjoyed an intimate dinner on Nobu’s scenic patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Following the COVID-19 safety protocols, both the 22-year-old model and the NBA star were wearing a mask as they were pictured leaving the restaurant. Though her face was partly hidden behind her mask, it looks like she was beaming with happiness as she was “smizing” with her eyes when hopping the same car with the 24-year-old athlete.

Jordyn flaunted her curves in a skin-tight multi-shade green catsuit with the letters “MISBHV” across the front. She also had a black jacket which she let slide off her shoulders, and paired them with black stilettos. She completed her look with a black handbag while her long hair was tied into a high ponytail.

Jordyn gave a closer look at her outfit of the day in her Instagram post. In a couple of pictures, she was squatting on what looks like a balcony which overlooks the San Fernando Valley and the blue night sky. “it’s easy to slip, don’t want you to fall,” she captioned the snaps.

Jordyn and Karl were first rumored dating in mid-2019 after they were spotted hanging out together. She denied the rumors in August, saying, “Karl is like a brother to me.” Though so, the two continue to have a close relationship and in December, Karl reignited the dating speculation as he reposted the former reality TV star’s Instagram story that said, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.” He captioned it simply with “Facts.”