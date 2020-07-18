Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

WENN

The former ‘Blossoms’ actor has submitted legal documents to end his longtime marriage with his wife of 15 years, Chandie, just before their wedding anniversary.

–

Actor Joey Lawrence has filed for divorce from his second wife.

The former “Blossom” star filed papers in Los Angeles on Friday (17Jul20), just before his 15th wedding anniversary.

Joey wed Chandie, who he first met at Disney World in 1993 when he was 16, in 2005, shortly after Lawrence finalised his divorce from his first wife, Michelle Vella.

The couple shares two daughters, 14-year-old Charleston and Liberty, 10.