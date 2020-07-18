Joe Duffy retires after loss to Joel Alvarez on Fight Island, beat Conor McGregor

UFC fighter Joe Duffy, one of the few men to beat Conor McGregor in MMA, has retired immediately after a poor loss.

Duffy lost via guillotine choke in the first round against Joel Alvarez on Sunday (AEST), during the UFC Fight Island 2 card in Abu Dhabi. He tapped out after two minutes and 25 seconds, shaking his head after getting off the Octagon floor.

It was Duffy’s third consecutive defeat, following losses to James Vick and Marc Diakiese, and the 32-year-old lightweight is now hanging up the gloves.

Joe Duffy (R) during his first round UFC loss to Joel Alvarez; after which he retired from MMA. (Getty)

‘Irish Joe’ admitted that he had “fallen to pieces” in his final fight.

“I’m sorry I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn’t meant to be. I am officially retiring from MMA competition,” the Irishman said in an Instagram post

Duffy boasts a 16-5 record, claiming 14 wins by stoppage (four KO/TKO, 10 submissions).

He was responsible for one of McGregor’s four MMA defeats, when he submitted the megastar in a Cage Warriors match (arm-triangle choke) back in 2010.

Artemij Sitenkov inflicted McGregor’s first defeat in 2008, via kneebar. He and Duffy were followed by UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who both submitted McGregor (rear-naked choke and neck crank respectively).

Duffy had eight fights in the UFC, going 4-4. He won his first two fights before a loss to elite lightweight Dustin Poirier, then again had back-to-back victories before the three-fight skid that seems to have ended his career.