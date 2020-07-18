Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina Reportedly Made Sex Tapes During ‘Entanglement’

WENN

Meanwhile, the ‘No Love’ singer has responded to the ‘Matrix’ actress’ choice of word to describe their relationship, saying that it’s indeed an accurate reflection of their time together.

– It appears that there’s more being hidden from Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina‘s scandalous relationship. After the actress confirmed the singer’s claim that they had an affair, it’s now reported that the two had at least one sex tape together.

According to MTO News, a former friend of the 27-year-old star reveals that the New Orleans-born artist and Will Smith‘s wife recorded sex tape during their “entanglement.” Dishing on how spicy the two’s relationship was, the alleged friend claimed, “August had Jada sprung. She was making sex tapes with him, and sending him all kinds of freaky nude pics.”

The so-called insider added that “August never showed anyone the pictures or video,” but he would gush about them to his friends. And based on the “I Luv This S**t” hitmaker’s description, the friend assumed that “Jada is a freaky old bird.”

Neither Jada nor August has responded to the claims about the sex tape, but the latter has responded to the actress’ choice of word to describe their relationship as “entanglement.” He couldn’t agree more with it as he explained, “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that.”

He continued to give his two cents on people’s reaction to Jada’s confession, while he has not watched the full episode of “Red Table Talk” in which the “Gotham” alum and her husband Will had a conversation about her past affair with August. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people,” he told Vulture. “But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

For this reason, August doesn’t understand why people have “such an issue” with calling it an “entanglement.” He went on defending his relationship with Jada, believing that it wasn’t “scandalous,” but people’s reactions to his story “taught” him a lot about himself and the world. “They put people on a pedestal, like, ‘This one is untouchable,’ ” he shared.