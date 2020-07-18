Izak Rankine stars as Gold Coast Suns defeat Sydney Swans, Stuart Dew reaction

Gold Coast Suns star Izak Rankine has shown that his freakish debut was no fluke by starring in the club’s 32-point win over a severely undermanned Sydney Swans side.

After three goals on debut, Rankine added another two, including one freakish effort which left Suns coach Stuart Dew shaking his head in disbelief in the opening term.

However, Rankine showed that his game wasn’t all about goals, playing high up the ground at stages as he collected 16 disposals to go along with four tackles in the 13. 14. (92) to 9. 6. (60) win at the SCG.

Following the impressive win, Dew opened up on his reaction to Rankine’s wonder-goal, saying the young forward practices such situations regularly.

Rankine skies high above the Swans defenders in the second half of his side’s impressive win (Getty)

“It’s something he practices, so for any kids out there watching, he does practice those things,” he said.

“It was a little bit of disbelief, but I probably shouldn’t be surprised because he can do that.

“Some of these young players that come through now, they do practice this stuff and it’s a different game from when I played. Guys make something out of nothing all the time.”

Dew praised Rankine’s overall performance, citing his ability to regularly hit the scoreboard, even despite close attention from the Swans.

Dew was impressed with Rankine’s impact all around the ground as opposed to solely in front of goal (Getty)

Another four shots on goal. His presence around the ball is really great to watch and certainly the opposition know where he is,” he said.

“We will encourage him to keep taking the game on. He just looks like he’s enjoying his football and so he should, because he’s missed a lot and that’s the thing he loves.”

The Suns were also boosted by another terrific performance from off-season recruit Hugh Greenwood, who finished with 23 disposals and a game-high 12 tackles.

The win over the Swans lifts Dew’s men to fifth on the ladder, with a match-up against the Western Bulldogs on the horizon in Round 8.