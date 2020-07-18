It’s Swollen, but I’m Happy

Instagram

Her mother even shows her support in the comment section of her post, despite previously saying that she would not let her daughters get plastic surgery until they turn 21.

Not many celebrities can proudly admit to getting plastic surgery, with the majority hiding it out of fear that the public will criticize them. However, Gia Giudice isn’t among them as she braves herself to speak the truth even though there may be a chance that people will slam her for changing her appearance.

The daughter of Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 17 to share a snap of her with her reality TV star mom hanging out together. She looked stylish in a hot pink sleeveless top that revealed her cleavage and a pair of light blue jeans. Meanwhile, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star paired her black off-the-shoulders top with leopard-print pants.

In the caption of the post, Gia admitted her nose is swollen now thanks to the nose job, but that didn’t make her sad. “Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she said, thanking her doctor for doing such a good job on her nose. “I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

<br />

Fortunately for her, most of her followers sent her love for speaking the truth. Even her mom jumped to the comment section to heap praises for her daughter. “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond,” so Teresa said.

This is kind of surprising, considering that Teresa previously stated that she would not allow her daughters to get plastic surgery until they turn 21 years old. She said in an interview, “I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”