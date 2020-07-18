‘It’s Part of the Plan’

WENN

Is Meghan Markle heading to the White House? According to a British royal commentator, the wife of Prince Harry is is considering to run for the U.S. President as he has been eyeing the position.

According to Express, Beverly Turner claimed to Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine that she had it on “good authority” that the Duchess of Sussex is planning for a presidential bid. “She will run for President, I have no doubt about it,” said Turner.

“I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be very soon but it will be,” she added. Vine, meanwhile, responded skeptically, saying that it was the “first time I have ever heard anyone say that.”

“I have it on fairly good authority that she would like to run for President,” Turner insisted, adding, “There may be worse Presidents, I would like to see a mixed-race woman in the White House, I would.” Vine then replied, “I don’t know whether woke wins elections, that is the problem here. Woke is not aligning with where consensus is now, I suppose that is the thing.”

Meanwhile, Turner said that she didn’t know when Meghan might make a bid for the White House. However, she noted that it could be anytime soon.

In other news, it is reported that Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle has been trying to reach out to her following her relocation from Canada to her native Los Angeles. A source spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 14 that the former Hollywood lighting director, who lives in Mexico, has been “sending letters to the house.” However, it seems like his effort doesn’t work well because it’s said that his “letters remained unopened.”