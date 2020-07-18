It’s Not Too Late for Some Victims of the Twitter Scam to Get Their Money Back By Cointelegraph

It’s Not Too Late for Some Victims of the Twitter Scam to Get Their Money Back
There are still 14 victims of the massive Twitter hack that could still get their back.
These victims sent some Bitcoin to a hacker address, but their transactions are still unconfirmed on the Bitcoin network. They are currently hanging in limbo, or Bitcoin mempool. These transactions seem to be unconfirmed after many hours because the senders designated a very low transaction fee that’s unattractive to miners.
