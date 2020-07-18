Investors Are Dumping Compound Token as Soon as It Gets Listed By Cointelegraph

Report: Investors Are Dumping Compound Token as Soon as It Gets Listed
A report by Flipside Crypto states that investors are liquidating their Compound (COMP) holdings as soon as the opportunity presents itself; with major exchange listings acting as catalyst.
The report states that as soon as COMP was getting listed on major exchanges like Binance (BNB) or Coinbase, there were observing major flows from the investors to exchanges. In addition, there was allegedly a larger transfer made from “the Compound team to DeFi. This correlates with the unannounced listing of COMP on Uniswap”.
