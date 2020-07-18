Indigenous players stunned over Queensland government vaccination call, AFLPA in talks with league

The AFL’s proposed move to Queensland has hit a potential roadblock after Indigenous players were left stunned by a government mandate which requires them to have a pneumococcal vaccination as a condition of entry.

The AFL’s agreement with the Queensland government comes despite AFL players falling outside the age categories which make the immunisation mandatory.

Despite all AFL players having received a flu shot prior to arriving in Queensland, the state government has singled out Indigenous players in making the pneumococcal shot mandatory.

According to the national immunisation program, Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islanders who are children or over the age of 50 are required to have the pneumococcal vaccination, with no such guidelines for individuals in the age bracket of AFL players.

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said he had only learned of the vaccination in the last 48 hours (AAP)

The AFL Players’ Association was left stunned by the decision, with AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh calling it a “significant issue”.

“We are very concerned about this issue and since becoming aware of it, we’ve had various conversations with players and the AFL, and are in the process of gathering more information to inform what actions we may take,” Marsh said in a statement on Saturday.

“The fact that these vaccinations were not discussed with the AFLPA as part of the return to play protocols or otherwise, is a significant issue we have raised with the AFL.”

“We are now working directly with players to ensure they understand their rights and options available to them regarding any requested vaccinations.”