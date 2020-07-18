India’s Former Finance Secretary Spars With Industry Experts on Crypto Ban By Cointelegraph

India’s Former Finance Secretary Spars With Industry Experts on Crypto Ban
During a webinar on July 17, the former Finance Secretary of India, Subhash Chandra Garg, discussed cryptocurrencies with Indian industry leaders including Nischal Shetty, the CEO of Indian crypto exchange WazirX, and Siddharth Sogani, the founder of blockchain research company Crebaco.
In 2019, Garg along with his secretariat drafted a bill that proposed a ban on cryptocurrencies along with a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to 25 crore rupees (~$3.3 million) for anyone who issued, used or held these assets.
