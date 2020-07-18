Incredible moment daring skateboarder jumps off an 11-foot-tall Sydney bus in amazing TikTok stunt

Footage shows a skateboarder jump off the top of a public bus in Sydney

Footage has emerged of a risky skateboarding stunt using an 11-foot-tall Sydney bus as a prop.

Video shows the skateboarder ride across the bus and jump onto a glass shelter just before the bus drives off on one of Sydney’s busiest streets.

The daredevil stunt was captured on George Street opposite Railway Square at Central Station.

The skateboarder waits for the perfect moment before scaling the shelter and hopping onto the bus after it pulls in to drop off passengers.

He then skates across the vehicle and jumps onto the shelter before gliding back onto the footpath.

Passengers are exiting the bus as he soars overhead.

The video was published on Tik Tok by Noah Papadopoulos with a warning from the social media platform ‘the action could result in serious injury’.

‘Cup got arrested for this!’ he wrote.

Since being shared on Friday morning it has attracted more than 78,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

Many people were impressed by the trick.

‘Legendary’, wrote one follower, with another describing the stunt as ‘iconic’.

But others condemned him for putting the public at risk.

‘Conduct endangering serious injury, hope you go to jail,’

‘This is what skaters have a bad reputation,’ another wrote.

New South Wales police can issue on the spot fines of $54 for anyone caught breaching road rules on a skateboard.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.