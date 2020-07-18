‘I’m still Captain Tom… not SIR Tom’: Fundraising hero brushes off honorary title

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore spent yesterday afternoon having tea at Castle Hotel Windsor after being presented with a knighthood by the Queen, and called the honor ‘something very special’.

Captain Tom enjoyed tea and cakes in the prestigious hotel, and was joined by his family including his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren, who were photographed enjoying, tea, cakes and the odd glass of bubbly to celebrate.

He is believed to have ‘politely’ turned down an offer of Afternoon Tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in favour of the celebration with his family.

Yesterday ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship tweeted: ‘My favourite news line of the day: The Queen had offered to host tea for Captain Tom Moore after his knighthood today – but he already had other plans with his family. So politely declined!!’

During the event Sir Tom was thanked by the Queen who said: ‘Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised.’ He has not revealed what else was said during their brief conversation.

On the day of his knighthood, Captain Sir Tom Moore visited Castle Hotel Windsor, pictured above having tea and cakes. He has said after receiving the honour, he he no intention of taking a break

Captain Tom was joined for tea on the day by his family, including including his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (second from right), son-in-law Colin Ingram-Moore (right), and grandson Benjie (left) and granddaughter Georgia (second left)

He has said today that despite his new title from Her Majesty, he would still like to be known as Captain Tom, rather than Sir Tom.

‘I’m still Captain Tom,’ he said Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday. ‘I think that’s the easy one. People will be able to remember, so just straight forward Captain Tom, or if we get a bit closer, just Tom.’

Sir Tom said receiving the knighthood during the open-air ceremony had been a ‘marvellous day’. He added: ‘You never, ever could imagine what it was like to be so close to the Queen, who is an absolute dream of a person.’

When asked what it meant for Her Majesty to make a rare public appearance outside during the coronavirus crisis, he said: ‘We really enjoyed ourselves thoroughly and to have that honour, really, that is something very special.’

‘It was absolutely amazing that she would take all the trouble to come out on that one occasion. It was absolutely outstanding, and it is impossible to give her all the thanks that I feel for the honour that she gave me by coming out in the sun yesterday. It really was a magnificent day, and she really was a wonderful person,’ he said.

But would he be willing to share what he The Queen discussed during their meeting, BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt asked, to which Captain Tom said: ‘No not at all. The queen and I had a little private conversation, and that will stay between the two of us for all . It was very nice of you to ask the question, but I’m not going to give you the answer.’

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday, pictured above, Captain Sir Tom Moore said that he’s happy to still be known as ‘Captain Tom’ as it’s easiest to remember

Tom appeared on Breakfast with his family, including his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.

He went on to say that his does not intend to take a rest now that he has been given a knighthood, and that he was ‘thrilled that this has given hope to people.’

‘I’ve always been an most optimisitc person all my live – I’ve always believed that things will get better – and I say to everybody – tomorrow will be a good day.

‘We’re not entitled to a respite because so many people are still so kindly interested and people are still contributing to our cause, so no, rest is not in the order of things. I’m afraid you’ve got to be stuck with me for some now.’

Sir Moore was knighted by the Queen who arrived straight from the wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice in an unprecedented personal ceremony in recognition of his £33million fundraising effort for the NHS.

The Second World War veteran’s extraordinary year was capped as Her Majesty dubbed him a knight with her father, George VI’s sword, in a unique ceremony held outside for the first ever to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Staged in the imposing setting of Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, the ceremony saw the 100-year-old former Army officer joined by his family.

The Queen has been shielding at her Berkshire home for much of the lockdown with the Duke of Edinburgh, and the event was her first face-to-face royal engagement with a member of the public since March.

Her Majesty left her granddaughter Prince Beatrice’s wedding to stage the rare outdoor investiture, with her arrival announced by the sound of bagpipes played by the Queen’s Piper, Pipe Major Richard Grisdale, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Queen spoke to Sir Tom briefly and then the family gathered around for a chat with her too. The Queen said: ‘A hundred is a great age.’ Sir Tom responded: ”You’ve a long way to go yet’. The Queen was also heard saying: ‘Anyway it’s a nice day. Best of luck to you.’

Just hours earlier the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other close family attended the unannounced wedding of their granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a nearby chapel.

The Queen, who was still in the same outfit she had worn to Beatrice’s wedding, told Sir Tom and his family the wedding was ‘very nice’, adding: ‘My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there – very nice.’

The Queen hosted the informal ceremony and spent around five minutes chatting to Sir Tom and his family, praising the veteran as she said: ‘Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised.’

Before the ceremony, Sir Tom had joked as he left his Bedfordshire home: ‘If I kneel down I’ll never get up again.’

Her Majesty beamed as she bestowed the honour upon the 100-year-old veteran during the unprecedented ceremony

The Queen, 94, chatted animatedly with Sir Tom and his family at the personal ceremony held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Friday

Proud family: Sir Tom with his family, from left: Colin Ingram-Moore, Benjie Ingram-Moore, Sir Tom Moore, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Georgia Ingram-Moore

Sir Tom was joined by his family for the ceremony, which comes after he was dubbed the nation’s hero for his fundraising efforts

Sir Tom laughed and joked with onlookers after the knighthood ceremony held in his honour. He is pictured with his family

Colonel Tom received the Knighthood as he was joined by his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah and granddaughter Georgia

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Segrave welcomed Sir Tom into the quadrangle while they waited for the Monarch to arrive

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran earned himself a knighthood after raising £33 million for health service charities

Captain Moore is pictured front centre during his days in the Army. He joined the Armed Forces in 1940 when he was aged 20

The Queen is spotted leaving the royal Lodge at Windsor after the wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice to meet Capt Tom Moore for his knighting

After the ceremony Sir Tom had a refreshment break inside the castle and returned to the quadrangle full of vigour and gave a series of interviews to the waiting press.

He said: ‘I am absolutely overawed, this is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well – what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.’

Asked what was better, raising more than £30million or having the Queen ‘break her lockdown’ to award him the honour, Sir Tom replied: ‘The money is very useful but you’ve only one Queen and when you get a message from the Queen there’s no value that can be placed on that.’

The veteran went on to say: ‘To meet the Queen was more than anyone could expect, never ever did I imagine I would get so close to the Queen and have such a kind message from her, that was really outstanding, it was truly outstanding.’

Zimmer of hope for the world: How WWII hero become a beacon of light in the planet’s darkest days Captain Tom’s story has been a rare piece of good news in a world full of fear at the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally. People from 53 different countries donated millions to Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser for the NHS – with the total continuing to rise even after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. The Second World War veteran completed his target of laps at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on April 16 – a fornight before his 100th birthday on April 30. Captain Moore’s story was picked up by newspapers and TV networks around the world, from The Times of Israel to The Phuket News in Thailand. Captain Moore raised more than £31million on his JustGiving page, despite having an initial target of £1,000 when he began fundraising. The fundraising campaign was launched on April 9, and soon hit its initial target within the first hours.

Sir Tom took the media questions in his stride but when he was asked to reveal the personal message from the Queen he remained tight lipped.

‘No. That’s between the Queen and I,’ he said ‘I don’t think I’ll tell anybody what she said, it was just the Queen and I speaking privately and it was a great honour for me to be able to speak to her at all.’

Sir Tom thanked his supporters who helped him raise the massive total for the NHS, something he said the Queen highlighted: ‘She did mention the money and she thought it was a magnificent sum to raise.’

Reflecting on the journey that has taken him from local fundraiser to a knighthood he said: ‘When you think that about four months ago I was just Tom Moore, now I’m Sir Tom Moore, no one could ever have believed that, in that it would happen to me.

‘I’ve been really honoured that this should happen and I’m thrilled that it did happen, and thank you everyone who subscribed to the fund – I really appreciate it and thank you all very much.’

At the end of his press interviews Sir quipped ‘is that all?’ after being told he had answered his last question.

And when a journalist said it was probably too hot for him in the sun he looked down at his wartime medals and joked ‘all this metal work reflects the heat’.

Sir Tom answered one last question to reveal he and the 94-year-old monarch had talked about ages: ‘She did mention I’m 100 and I said to her ”well you’ve a long way to go yet”, so she’s alright.’

The monarch was joined in the quadrangle by the Master of the Household, retired Vice Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, who carried the insignia of Knight Bachelor, while one of the Queen’s Pages was entrusted with King George VI’s sword.

Waiting was Sir Tom and his family – daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.

As the head of state chatted she was overheard telling the former Army captain who celebrated becoming a centenarian a few months ago: ‘One hundred is a great age.’

The talk turned to national events and the coronavirus and the Queen, who has been sheltering at Windsor with Philip asked: ‘Have you been shut up – been isolating?’

The family of the fundraising hero described the Queen’s decision to give him his knighthood in a unique private ceremony as ‘the icing on the cake’ of his achievements.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: ‘Arise Sir Tom! So richly deserved – you have inspired the whole nation with your fantastic fundraising efforts.’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: ‘Congratulations Sir Tom! Thank you for your incredible fundraising efforts through this crisis and for being an inspiration to so many.’

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran earned himself a knighthood after raising £33 million for health service charities.

Sir Tom won the hearts of the nation and the donations came flooding in after he set out on his challenge to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday earlier this year.

While other investitures due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed, a special exception was made for Sir Tom.

The Prime Minister previously called Sir Tom a ‘point of light in our lives’ as he thanked him for pulling the nation together through the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s official Twitter account this morning shared a picture of him wearing his campaign medals ahead of the ceremony.

It read: ‘Good Morning! Ready and raring to go for what is a very special day. Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support. #todaywillbeagoodday’

Speaking to reporters as he left his home, he said: ‘It isn’t everybody that gets the chance to see the Queen, is it? It’s going to be absolutely marvellous for me.’

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said the investiture was the ‘icing on the cake’ of her father’s amazing year.

Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden

Just hours earlier the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other close family attended the unannounced wedding of their granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a nearby chapel

The Queen looked absolutely delighted to bestow the honour upon the 100-year-old veteran

Almost : The 100-year-old veteran waited in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood on Friday

The Queen took the to chat to Sir Tom and his proud family in the picturesque castle grounds following the presentation

The monarch used the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, and will present Colonel Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor

Her Majesty was looking resplendent in a green outfit and a pair of white gloves for the outdoor ceremony in the sunshine

With her father’s sword in her hand, the Queen lightly touched him first on his right shoulder then his left with the blade – dubbing him a knight

The Queen talks to Captain Sir Thomas Moore and his family after awarding his knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle

Queen uses her father George VI’s sword During the ceremony, The Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, George VI and will award Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor. The sword used by The Queen at investitures is one of two near identical swords that belonged to The Queen’s father George VI. They were worn by him in his duties as Colonel of the Scots Guards from 1932-37. The sword The Queen uses for investitures is the ‘picquet’ weight version which is a slightly smaller light dress version worn in court. The sword used by The Queen at investitures is one of two near identical swords that belonged to George VI The Queen lent the other version to the Royal Armouries in the Tower of London in 1952 at the request of the then Master of The Armouries Sir James Mann so that the Royal Armouries could display a sword belonging to each Monarch going back to George II. Both swords are almost identical, made by the same maker, Edward Smith, etched in bright polished relief with a frosted background with the badges mottoes and battle honours of the Scots Guards and the Cipher of George V. There are two possibilities for the appearance of George V’s cypher on the blade: the sword may have been acquired when George VI was Duke of York and Colonel of the Scots Guards, or it belonged to George V and was inherited by his son. Source: Royal Collection Trust

Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the ceremony, she said: ‘We will take a leisurely pace down to Windsor – no rushing today and no falling, no tripping, and we have a fairly regimented day ahead of us.’

She added: ‘Protocol is being written as we speak and we will simply be doing as we are told.’

Sir Tom’s grandson Benjie said: ‘I just want to say thank you to absolutely everybody who has supported us.

‘We would not be in this situation without everyone on the other side of the camera, so, from our family, thank you for putting us in this situation.’

His granddaughter Georgia added: ‘We are so proud of him and I’m so excited for this day.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Sir Tom said on his official Twitter account: ‘It is going to be the most special of days for me.’

Buckingham Palace believes it is the first the ‘unique’ format of his ceremony will have taken place, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and Downing Street’s announcement of Sir Tom’s individual knighthood.

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter described the Queen’s decision to give Sir Tom his knighthood in an individual ceremony as ‘very significant’.

He added: ‘The Queen has always said she ‘needs to be seen to be believed’ so today she will be seen – the last we actually saw her physically was in June in the alternative Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle.

‘To actually see the Queen in person – this is a step in the right direction, a step hopefully back to new normality, but it will be a very slow step.’

The Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI, and will present Sir Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

Buckingham Palace said the investiture followed strict social distancing rules.

Earlier in the day, Princess Beatrice married Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise secret ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple were due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace on 29 May. But their ceremony was postponed due to Covid-19 and no new date was given by the palace at the .

Beatrice, 31, and Edo exchanged vows today at 11am at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park. On marriage Beatrice becomes a stepmother to Edo’s son Christopher, known as Wolfie.

The bride’s grandparents the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who have both been in isolation at Windsor Castle, were in attendance and appeared in excellent spirits as they left the service. The Queen, who has now seen six of her eight grandchildren marry, looked resplendent in mint green for the occasion.

The bride’s parents, Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York as well as her sister Princess Eugenie, 30, are believed to have been among the 20 or so guests in attendance, with the guest list vastly stripped back due to Covid-19 restrictions which allow a maximum of 30 people.

The Queen places her handbag on a chair before presenting Captain Sir Thomas Moore with his knighthood at ceremony at Windsor Castle

The Queen looked relaxed and happy after spending the morning at Princess Beatrice’s wedding

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said the investiture was the ‘icing on the cake’ of her father’s amazing year

From Yorkshire to India: Colonel Tom Moore’s career in the military Colonel Tom pictured during the Second World War. Boris Johnson described him as a national treasure during the Covid-19 crisis after raising almost £33million for the NHS Captain Tom Moore was conscripted into the British Army in June 1940 when he was 20, alongside all men aged 20 to 35. He began his military career in Otley, West Yorkshire, where he joined the 8th Battalion, the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment under Lieutenant Lord George Saville. The Regiment was sent to train in Wadebridge, Cornwall where they were tasked with coastal defence amid a predicted German invasion. A young Captain Moore was soon promoted to Corporal and sent to the officer cadet training unit in Droitwich Spa. Here, he celebrated his 21st birthday after he passed as a Second Lieutenant. In August 1941, he was sent to the DWR headquarters in Halifax where he joined the 9th Battalion at Winchcombe. The infantry battalion then converted to an armoured regiment 146th Royal Armoured Corp, though the majority of the soldiers could not drive. In October, the unit was posted to Bombay, now Mumbai, in India. The journey took six weeks by sea, with a four-day delay in Freetown, Sierra Leone and a four-day stop in Cape Town. Captain Moore then took a train from Bombay to Poona, before arriving at Kirkee, a town now known as Khadki. The 9th DWR formed the 50th Indian Tank Brigade under the command of Brigadier Schreiber. Captain Moore was then asked by the Brigadier to start a motorcycling course for the Brigade due to his expertise for the sport. The Brigade was then ordered to move to Calcutta – the road journey was in a monsoon and took three weeks. His Battalion was stationed in the Lohardaga district near Ranchi. They then took part in two exercises in the Arakan before moving further east and south to Rangoon. Captain Moore was then sent on a course at the approved vehicle depot in Bovington, England. He remained here as an instructor until it was closed.

Long to reign over us: The Queen marks 25,000 days on the throne tomorrow after being crowned at 25 to become Britain’s longest-serving monarch aged 94

The Queen will have reigned for 25,000 days tomorrow, passing another milestone as the nation’s longest serving monarch.

Elizabeth II became sovereign on February 6, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, when she was 25.

The Queen reached her Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden one in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

And the 94-year-old is now less than two years away from celebrating her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in 2022.

The Queen has been a figure of continuity as her country changed through the 20th century, the Millennium and into the 21st century amid new technological and social advances and a succession of British governments.

During the seven decades of her reign, man has landed on the Moon, Britain got its first, then second, female prime minister, the internet was invented, and gay marriage was legalised in the UK.

The public has looked to the Queen in times of tragedy – the September 11 terror attacks, the London bombings, the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and more recently during the coronavirus crisis.

As well as being the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the Queen is also the longest still-serving sovereign and wealthiest Queen in the world, and the oldest British monarch.

JUNE 2, 1953: The Queen wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Duke of Edinburgh in the uniform of Admiral of the Fleet wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after her Coronation on June 2, 1953

JUNE 1, 2020: Her Majesty riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park. The Queen – the nation’s longest serving monarch – will have reigned for 25,000 days on Saturday. The 94-year-old continues to saddle up and ride around the grounds of her home

FEBRUARY 7, 1952: The Queen, then just , returning to Clarence House, London with the Duke of Edinburgh from London Airport, after the sudden death of her father, King George VI

MAY , 1957: The Queen arriving at the Copenhagen Town Hall after driving from the Amalienborg Palace in an open car

JUNE 5, 1961: American President John Kennedy (right) and his wife Jacqueline (second left) with Queen Elizabeth II (second right) and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace

JULY 30, 1966: England captain Bobby Moore holding the Jules Rimet Trophy, after collecting it from the Queen following England’s win at the World Cup at Wembley, London

OCTOBER 3, 1970: Her Majesty with Prime Minister Edward Heath (left), American President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat Nixon at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister in Buckinghamshire

FEBRUARY 16, 1977: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they received a traditional Fijian welcome on board the Royal yacht Britannia on their arrival at Suva

JULY 11, 1977: The Queen receiving flowers during a walkabout among the crowds in Ipswich, during her Silver Jubilee Tour of Britain

JULY 29, 1981: The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales waving to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace from the balcony after their wedding at St Paul’s cathedral

The longest-reigning monarchs 1. Louis XIV of France (reigned from 14 May 1643 to 1 September 1715) 2. Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand (reigned from 9 June 1946 to 13 October 2016) 3. Johann II of Liechtenstein (reigned from 12 November 1858 to 11 February 1929) 4. Queen Elizabeth II (reigned from 6 February 1952) 5. K’inich Janaab Pakal (reigned from 29 July 615 to 31 August 683)

When she became the country’s longest-serving monarch in 2015, she thanked the nation for its kind messages, but admitted that the royal record was, ‘not one to which I have ever aspired’.

‘Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception,’ she remarked.

The Queen will be at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh and the ‘HMS Bubble’ of staff who have been running the couple’s reduced household.

She will have been monarch for 68 years, five months and 12 days by July 18, and in 2015 overtook the record of 23,226 days, 16 hours and some 30 minutes set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

But Her Majesty’s approach to having been on the throne for 25,000 days will undoubtedly be a matter-of-fact one, with the milestone unlikely to be on her radar. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen is spending the day privately.’

In March, the Queen became the fourth longest-serving monarch today, surpassing Mayan ruler Pakal the Great.

By March 11, Her Majesty had been on the throne for 68 years and 34 days, while K’inich Janaab Pakal ruled the Maya city state of Palenque for 68 years and 33 days before his death in 683AD.

Pakal the Great is thought to have ascended to the throne at the age of 12- years-old and during his rule managed to expand Palenque’s power in the western Maya states.

The Mayan civilisation reached its peak between 250 and 900 AD, when it ruled large swathes of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.

Meanwhile, just ahead of the British monarch is Johann II of Liechtenstein, who ruled from 1858 and 1929.

This is followed by Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

King Bhumibol reigned from 1946 until his death in October 2016 and was the world’s longest living reigning monarch before the Queen.

Holding on to the top spot is Louis XIV of France, with an impressive 72-year and 110-day reign.

Known as Louis the Great, the French monarch became King at the age of four following the death of his father Louis XIII, and ruled from 14 May 1643 to 1 September 1715.

The Queen, 94, has been seen riding at Windsor throughout lockdown and celebrated both her actual and official birthdays, as well as the Duke of Edinburgh turning 99.

The Queen said of the global Covid-19 pandemic: ‘While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.’

She also delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart during lockdown, reassuring the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation: ‘We will meet again.’

In another speech to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, she told how the message at the end of the war in Europe was ‘never give up, never despair’.

NOVEMBER , 1992: The Queen delivering her speech after a Guildhall luncheon to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne

MAY 17, 2011: Her Majesty (second right) with Irish President Mary McAleese (second left) after arriving at Aras an Uachtarain (The Irish President’s official residence) in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, as Dr Martin McAleese (far left) and The Duke of Edinburgh (far right) look on

SEPTEMBER 9, 2015: The Queen pictured in 2015, on the day she became longest reigning monarch

APRIL 21, 2016: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh riding an open top Range Rover in Windsor, Berkshire, as she celebrates her 90th birthday

MAY 29, 2019: The Queen meeting guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London