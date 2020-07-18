I Just Thought It Looked Cool

Twitter

Talking to reporters, the Houston Rockets player insists that he wasn’t trying to make a political statement by wearing the controversial mask at the NBA bubbles.

James Harden has broken his silence following backlash for him wearing a mask supporting the “Blue Lives Matter” movement. The NBA star offered his response while talking to reporters on Friday, July 17, insisting that he didn’t know that the mask he wore at the NBA Bubbles was a political statement.

“Honestly, I wasn’t trying to make a political statement. I wore it because it covered my face, my beard,” James said. “I thought it looked cool, that was it.” The Houston Rockets player later stressed that all his support went to the Black Lives Matter movement, saying, “As I clearly talked about yesterday, me finding a way, whether it’s my jersey name or another way, to show my support for the Black Lives Matter.”

James was heavily criticized after a photo of him wearing a mask with thin blue line, a symbol that represents the Blue Lives Matter non-profit organization, surfaced online. Among those who blasted the basketball player was Trey Songz, who said on his Twitter account, “This certified clown s**t. I’ll say it to everybody who scared to. FOH.”

However, Young Thug and Meek Mill came to James’ defense. Throwing shade at the “Na Na” singer, the “Go Crazy” rapper said, “Just so u know James harden is my brada… btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US. but I hate when rappers get in n**as biz like it’s can’t happen to em [explosive emoji] buster let n***as clear they s**t up activist.”

Meanwhile, the “Championships” spitter posted on the micro-blogging site a message that read, “Y’all know damn well Jh don’t know what that mask meant because I don’t! He donate millions in real life to our people! End of story.”