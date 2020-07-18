Hurricanes 29-27 Blues: Canes edge Blues in thriller | Rugby Union News





Ngani Laumape was in sensational form as the Hurricanes beat the Blues in a try-fest

Jordie Barrett kicked a sideline conversion of Asafo Aumua’s 76th-minute try to give the Hurricanes a 29-27 victory over the Blues in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Barrett’s conversion upstaged older brother Beauden, who was making his first appearance for the Blues at Wellington Regional Stadium after he moved north this year following seasons with the Hurricanes.

It was also the Hurricanes’ third successive victory in the competition and brought them to 12 points, one behind the second-placed Blues.

The unbeaten Crusaders have 18 points and a bye this week.

Laumape notched the opening try, with a stunning effort up the left

The Blues had beaten the Hurricanes twice already this year, once in the full Super Rugby competition before it was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak and then again in the first week of the New Zealand-only competition.

Despite being a crowd favourite while at the Hurricanes, Beauden Barrett was left in no doubts as to the fickleness or tribalism of New Zealand rugby fans when he was booed loudly every time he touched the ball.

While the home side had the best of the first half, the score was locked at 15-15 at the break, with Beauden Barrett and Dalton Papali’i crossing for the visitors, while Ngani Laumape and Reed Prinsep scored tries for the home side.

Reed Princep (shirt No 6) celebrates his Canes try

Blues wing Emoni Narawa was sin-binned in the first half, but it made no difference to the Blues at the time

Blues fly-half Otere Black and Jordie Barrett slotted a conversion and penalty each.

Dane Coles then ran a superb support line to give the home side the lead with a 44th-minute try but the Blues again capitalised on a strong drive from attacking lineouts to shunt both Akira Ioane and Kurt Eklund over for two consecutive tries.

0:24 Jordie Barrett’s fabulous late conversion proved the difference Jordie Barrett’s fabulous late conversion proved the difference

Aumua’s try, however, drew the Hurricanes level and the younger Barrett then calmly slotted the conversion to give the home side a dramatic late win.