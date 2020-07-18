Hungarian GP Practice Three: Valtteri Bottas fastest from Lewis Hamilton



















Max Verstappen spins out on turn twelve during Practice 3 at the Hungarian GP.

Valtteri Bottas edged out Lewis Hamilton to set the pace in Practice Three at the Hungarian GP, but Sergio Perez finished close behind as Racing Point emerged as Mercedes’ nearest challengers.

Red Bull have been expected to run Mercedes closest this weekend but they were only the fourth-quickest team in P3 – with Ferrari also unexpectedly ahead of last year’s polesitters.

With dry conditions returning after a near-washout for P2 on Friday, Bottas’ best lap was just 0.042s quicker than Hamilton’s with a tight pole battle between the team-mates seemingly ahead in qualifying from 2pm.

“That’s where the battle is,” said Sky F1’s Paul Di Resta. “But I’m keen to see what Red Bull do as they clearly overstepped the mark with their mechanical set-up in that session.”

Red Bull used one of their curfew ‘jokers’ to work on the RB16 on Saturday morning but Verstappen finished only sixth with Alex Albon down in 12th. Verstappen also earlier spun at Turn 12.

Instead, Racing Point and Ferrari moved ahead with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth respectively.

Ferrari’s pace around a circuit that does not place a premium on engine power appears a marked improvement from Austria, where they slipped into the midfield.

More to follow

