How to watch Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 at UFC Fight Island

It’s time to crown a new UFC Flyweight Champion, and this fight taking place Saturday, July 18, will be the one to do it. UFC Fight Night will take place on Fight Island, a private island secured by the UFC for international fighters to compete on. The island is actually Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and Saturday’s bout will be the third event to take place on it. We’ve got everything you need to know about this unique and highly-anticipated rematch, including how to watch it online. No current UFC fighter holds the Flyweight crown because the champion was supposed to be decided the first time Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez met back in February. Unfortunately, Figueiredo missed weight, which meant he couldn’t be crowned despite a win by knockout. Something tells me Benavidez isn’t going to take his second chance for granted, especially considering the controversial ending to the first fight. Plus, despite Benavidez only having four losses, three of those four came with titles on the line. And he probably doesn’t want to keep adding to that number.

The two fighters continue to be ranked #1 and #2 respectively because despite the technicality of the previous fight, they have both continued to dominate the Flyweight scene. Figueiredo is on a 3-win streak stretching back to his first professional loss in March 2019. He has never won a championship before, and he's eager for the first crown. He's won 15 fights by knockout or submission and only has the one loss. Benavidez is a two-time UFC title challenger and has the most wins in the division. Plus he has won three out of his last four and is eager to win this next bout as well. Other fighters appearing during the preliminaries include Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum. Hermansson is a Swede-Norwegian fighter with 16 wins by knockout or submission, and Gastelum was the UFC Season 17 tournament winner, a former UFC title challenger, and a three-time Performance of the Night winner. That should be a great matchup. Gastelum has won against three former champions, but Hermansson is on a hot streak right now having won four out of his last five. So how can you view these epic showdowns? We've got all the information you need right here on how you can see UFC Fight Night from anywhere in the world: UFC Fight Island 2 – Where and when? All the battles in UFC Fight Night will happen at Flash Forum arena, the UFC's Fight Island facility on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, July 18. The preliminary card kicks off at 5 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Card starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

