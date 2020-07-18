How to watch Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 at UFC Fight Island

It’s time to crown a new UFC Flyweight Champion, and this fight taking place Saturday, July 18, will be the one to do it. UFC Fight Night will take place on Fight Island, a private island secured by the UFC for international fighters to compete on. The island is actually Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and Saturday’s bout will be the third event to take place on it. We’ve got everything you need to know about this unique and highly-anticipated rematch, including how to watch it online.
No current UFC fighter holds the Flyweight crown because the champion was supposed to be decided the first time Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez met back in February. Unfortunately, Figueiredo missed weight, which meant he couldn’t be crowned despite a win by knockout. Something tells me Benavidez isn’t going to take his second chance for granted, especially considering the controversial ending to the first fight. Plus, despite Benavidez only having four losses, three of those four came with titles on the line. And he probably doesn’t want to keep adding to that number.
The two fighters continue to be ranked #1 and #2 respectively because despite the technicality of the previous fight, they have both continued to dominate the Flyweight scene. Figueiredo is on a 3-win streak stretching back to his first professional loss in March 2019. He has never won a championship before, and he’s eager for the first crown. He’s won 15 fights by knockout or submission and only has the one loss. Benavidez is a two-time UFC title challenger and has the most wins in the division. Plus he has won three out of his last four and is eager to win this next bout as well.
Other fighters appearing during the preliminaries include Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum. Hermansson is a Swede-Norwegian fighter with 16 wins by knockout or submission, and Gastelum was the UFC Season 17 tournament winner, a former UFC title challenger, and a three-time Performance of the Night winner. That should be a great matchup. Gastelum has won against three former champions, but Hermansson is on a hot streak right now having won four out of his last five.
So how can you view these epic showdowns? We’ve got all the information you need right here on how you can see UFC Fight Night from anywhere in the world:
UFC Fight Island 2 – Where and when?
All the battles in UFC Fight Night will happen at Flash Forum arena, the UFC’s Fight Island facility on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, July 18. The preliminary card kicks off at 5 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Card starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.
How to watch Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 from anywhere
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 at Fight Island in the U.S.
The prelims will be available through both ESPN and ESPN+. If you have a cable subscription, you can just tune into your local ESPN channel when the fights start. You can also watch through the ESPN app or stream online when you sign up with your TV provider. However, the main card will be exclusive to ESPN+ and you will need to sign up for that if you haven’t already.
ESPN+ costs $49.99 for an annual subscription or $4.99 a month. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month and use the other streaming services to distract your family while you watch the fight. It’s very easy to watch ESPN+ from any device.
If you want to watch the premins but don’t have cable and don’t care to sign up for it, there are plenty of ways you can access ESPN these days. Turn into ESPN+ for the Main Card, but until then you can still watch everything else online as well.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
ESPN+ for the Main Card
You’ll need ESPN+ to watch the full fight because the Main Card won’t be available anywhere else.
Live stream UFC Fight Night in Canada
MMA fans in Canada have plenty of options to watch this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Prelims will begin three hours earlier at 5 p.m. Eastern and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS.
If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Prelims and the Main Card.
How to watch UFC Fight Night in the UK
Just like with previous UFC events, Saturday’s fight will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 19. The main fight, the Figueiredo vs. Benavidez rematch, will probably start around 4 a.m. If this happens to be a bit too late for you don’t worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch the Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream on mobile via the BT Sport app and on desktop on its website.
The Prelims start at 11 p.m. Saturday night. You can watch them using UFC Fight Pass or BT Sport.
Watch UFC Fight Night in Australia
In Australia, you can watch the Main Card on Main Event, Fetch TV, and on UFC Fight Pass at 10 a.m. AEST / 8 a.m. AWST on Sunday, July 19. The Prelims start at 7 a.m. AEST / 5 a.m. AWST.
UFC Fight Island 2 – The main card in full
Men’s Flyweight Title
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
Middleweight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Lightweight
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Women’s Flyweight
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Men’s Flyweight
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
