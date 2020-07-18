How tech companies place favorable newspaper op-eds, purportedly from small business owners, think tanks, and academics, without disclosing their involvement (Alex Kantrowitz/Big Technology)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Alex Kantrowitz / Big Technology:

How tech companies place favorable newspaper op-eds, purportedly from small business owners, think tanks, and academics, without disclosing their involvement  —  Why you should probably read opinion pieces supporting the tech giants with skepticism.  —  7 hr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR