Homeless Man Dies On Facebook Live; Offered $6 To Do Backflip!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

A homeless man broke his neck and died in Las Vegas, MTO News has learned. And it’s all because this down-on-his-luck individual was trying to make a measly $6.

The entire incident was captured on video and streamed on Facebook Live. The video has already been seen by millions. We warn you, it is graphic and very difficult to watch:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR