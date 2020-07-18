Here’s why Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor failed at the box-office

2019 saw an interesting bunch of films. Some of them proved to be blockbusters at the box-office, while some failed to attract audiences to theatres. One film that failed to live up to expectations was The Zoya Factor. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman, the film was based on the book by the same name and had a lot of hype going for it before release.

However, the film tanked at the box office and now, during a conversation with a leading daily, the film’s director Abhishek Sharma explained the exact reason behind it. The filmmaker said, “The Zoya Factor could not do well at the box-office because two very good movies were already in the theatres with our film. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl had already released a week earlier and were doing extremely well. In such a situation, our film was not a choice for the viewers and they did not want to spend money to watch The Zoya Factor. If we had only one film before ours, then the audience would have probably seen our film. But they had already watched two superb films and hence, did not turn up for the third one. The Zoya Factor did not work from day one, and when the film does not do well on the first day, then the word-of-mouth factor ends just there.”

Have you seen The Zoya Factor? Let us know your take on the film.