Hailey Baldwin Apologizes for Giving Waitress Bad Attitude

WENN

The wife of Justin Bieber responds after she’s labelled ‘not nice’ by a waitress on a viral TikTok video, insisting it was never her intention to give bad attitude.

–

Hailey Bieber apologised to a New York waitress after being called out as “not nice” in a viral TikTok video.

The model, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, was named and shamed by restaurant hostess Julia Carolan, who has been rating celebrity guests on how nice they were.

While Carolan had good words to say about other stars, including Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, and Josh Peck, when it came to Bieber she was less than complimentary.

“This is gonna be controversial,” Julia shared. “I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry.”

After the clip attracted the star’s attention, she apologised to Julia for her attitude, insisting, “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!”