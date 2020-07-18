Grayscale Hasn’t Bought A Single Bitcoin in Over 3 Weeks By Cointelegraph

Grayscale Hasn’t Bought A Single Bitcoin in Over 3 Weeks



Given the rate at which Grayscale usually buys , it seems like the cryptocurrency fund management company was trying to buy every single Bitcoin in existence. But this pattern ground to a halt more than three weeks ago and hasn’t picked up again since.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund (GBTC) would typically file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a weekly basis, declaring its latest Bitcoin acquisitions. But the last time such a report was filed was June 25, when the company disclosed the purchase of almost 20,000 BTC. According to its second quarter report, GBTC was raking in an average of $57.8 million a week in investments.

