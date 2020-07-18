‘Gigolos’ Star Ash Armand Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Instagram

The male escort, who joined the Showtime reality series in season 3, was believed to be under the influence when he beat his girlfriend to death in their home.

“Gigolos” star Ash Armand has been arrested for an alleged murder. The former reality TV star is accused of beating his girlfriend to death on Thursday, July 16, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Ash, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, called 911 on Thursday morning at approximately 10:23 A.M. to report his girlfriend was unresponsive in their home on Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. When police arrived, they found the woman in her 30s already deceased.

Cops say the woman showed signs of trauma and Ash was detained on the spot and taken into custody. Police believe the 38-year-old male escort was under the influence of drugs when he beat up the woman. He was arrested for one count of Open Murder.

Ash is currently held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center. Cops say the Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman, as well as determine the cause and manner of death, once her family is notified.

Ash Armand’s Mug Shot

Ash joined “Gigolos” in season 3 and was described as a “raven-haired hunk.” The controversial reality series centers on male escorts in Las Vegas and ran for six seasons on Showtime until it was canceled in 2016.

However, the authenticity of the show was questioned after a woman told The Daily Beast in 2001 that she was an actress who was hired by one of the producers to appear on the show. “They found me through a website. They wanted to know what skills I had. Then they created a scenario where I would need an escort, and they hired me,” the woman said, adding that sex on screen was simulated.

Garren James, who managed the male escorts seen on the series, confirmed to Salon in 2011 they paid women for their appearances if they did not pay the escorts. He said they were paid a “small sum” for “their time.”