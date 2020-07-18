Getting Out of Cash Is Key to Wealth and Inflation Protection, Pompliano Says By Cointelegraph

Getting Out of Cash Is Key to Wealth and Inflation Protection, Pompliano Says
During a recent YouTube livestream, Morgan Creek Digital co-founder and crypto expert Anthony Pompliano detailed the current post-COIVD-19 economy, noting the U.S. government’s money printing and spending efforts.
“There is a devaluation of currency,” Pomliano said in his July 18 livestream. “The whole secret to building wealth is to get out of cash and get into assets that are denominated in dollars that will continue to go up in value over long periods of time — stocks, real estate, gold, , all this stuff.”
