Gary Ablett leaves Geelong’s WA hub to be with family in Melbourne

Gary Ablett could well have played his final AFL game after leaving Geelong’s Western Australia hub to return to Melbourne on Saturday.

Ablett’s manager Liam Pickering confirmed that the 36-year-old had returned home after the Cats’ 22-point loss to Collingwood at Optus Stadium on Thursday.

The Cats great has returned to Melbourne to be with his wife Jordan and young son Levi, who Ablett revealed is fighting a rare degenerative condition.

Geelong is scheduled to play Fremantle and West Coast in the next two weeks, but given WA’s strict quarantine rules, Ablett would have to go through another 14-day quarantine period.

Ablett recently revealed that his young son Levi is battling a rare degenerative condition (Instagram)

While it is unclear when Ablett would re-join his teammates, but Pickering said he assumes the retiring great will join the Cats squad when they travel to Queensland.

“I got a message from him this morning that said, ‘I’m just boarding a plane’. I haven’t spoken to Gaz, I would assume so (the need to return to family),” he told AFL Nation.

“They’ve (Geelong) got two more weeks in Perth, which means he’s coming to Melbourne, coming home then I’ll assume he’ll take off up north.”

Ablett’s decision to leave the hub comes after Geelong coach Chris Scott previously stated that the club would support the veteran if he decided to head home.

Ablett recently played in his 350th career game alongside Geelong captain Joel Selwood in his 300th (Getty)

“We’ve put a lot of thought into it but really at the end of the day it’s an intensely personal decision for Gary,” he said.

“He’s decided to speak, or at least elaborate, a little bit publicly on it. I think really he should be the only spokesperson in regard to his feelings and to an extent his plans because we consider our role as one of support for whatever he needs.

“If you put yourself in his shoes just for a second it’s just an incredibly difficult situation he’s working through.

“Again, our role is to support – I won’t speak for him, I’ll let him do that when he feels the time’s right.”