Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Actress DIES Of Cancer!! (Rest In Peace)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Galyn Görg, best known for appearing on the 1990s tv series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, has passed away at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer, MTO News has learned.

The actress died this week, just one day before her 56th birthday, her rep confirms to E! News.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR