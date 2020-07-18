Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Actress DIES Of Cancer!! (Rest In Peace)

Galyn Görg, best known for appearing on the 1990s tv series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, has passed away at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer, MTO News has learned.

The actress died this week, just one day before her 56th birthday, her rep confirms to E! News.

“Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer,” Galyn’s rep, Sheila Legette, tells E! News in a statement. “Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer for the last nine months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress.”

“Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered. She was love and light,” the statement continues. “Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance, and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure.”

Galyn played the character Helena on Fresh Prince in 1996. She also appeared in a number of other popular TV series over the years, including Twin Peaks, A Different World, Star Trek: Voyager, Parks and Recreation and How to Get Away With Murder.

Here she is in action: