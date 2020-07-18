Five NFL stars set up to bounce back in 2020

The 2020 NFL season will (hopefully) get going here in about two months. In less than two weeks, training camps are slated to start.

It’s that fun time of the year when prognosticators predict how the season might look like. Some players are in line for bounce back campaigns after a number of different factors led to a decline in production a season ago.

This includes stud young running backs in New Jersey and New Orleans. It also includes a quarterback in the AFC North coming off a disastrous season.

It’s in this that I look at five star NFL players set to bounce back in a big way during the 2020 season.