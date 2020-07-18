Five key questions for the 2020 NFL season ahead of training camps

The NFL announced Saturday that training camps will begin on time this year, meaning we’re literally days away from veterans reporting. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the 2020 NFL season. But despite significant hurdles to overcome, football is back … at least for now.

Looking ahead to NFL training camps this summer, here’s what we’re most interested in discovering. You may not be surprised to know much of it centers around quarterbacks, who won’t have nearly as much time to gel with their teammates this year compared to normal.

Which rookie quarterbacks will earn starting jobs?