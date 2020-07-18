Famara Diedhiou: Bristol City striker suffers racist abuse on social media | Football News





Famara Diedhiou hit the post from the spot in Bristol City’s 1-0 loss to Swansea City

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou has been subjected to racist abuse online after missing a penalty in his side’s loss at Swansea on Saturday.

The Senegal international struck the post from the spot in City’s 1-0 loss at the Liberty Stadium, a result which ended their chances of reaching the Championship play-offs.

After the game, the 27-year-old posted a screenshot on his Twitter page of another user who sent him a message consisting of three banana emojis.

We stand with Famara Diédhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour. https://t.co/szXRBVpY8k — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 18, 2020

Diedhiou accompanied the picture with the word “Why??”.

City also tweeted: “We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour.”

The incident comes after two Premier League players – Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and David McGoldrick of Sheffield United – reported being racially abused on social media last weekend.