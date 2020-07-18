‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ TV Show Pushed Back Indefinitely Amid Pandemic

Walt Disney Pictures

The Captain America spin-off was originally scheduled to debut on the Disney streaming site summer this year but it now has been pushed back indefinitely.

Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series has been bumped from its August (20) debut on Disney+.

Production on The Avengers and Captain Marvel spin-off, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, was one of the first major projects shut down as a result of the spread of COVID-19 back in March (20) and there’s still no date for a return, so Marvel bosses have opted to delay the launch indefinitely.

The six-episode series will follow the events of last year’s (19) “Avengers: Endgame“, which featured Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers character passing on the Captain America shield to his sidekick, played by Mackie.

The series will also feature Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.