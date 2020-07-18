Face masks to be mandatory in Melbourne from this week amid coronavirus spike.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all residents of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire whenever they leave their homes from this Thursday.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask could be fined $200.

The rule will be enforced from 11.59pm on Wednesday night to allow people to purchase masks, but residents are being urged to begin wearing them immediately wherever possible.

Victoria recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday – a significant rise on yesterday’s figure of 217, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed.

Three more elderly Victorians have died – two men in their 90s and a woman in her 90s.

Of the new cases, only 36 have so far been connected to known and controlled outbreaks.

Masks will be compulsory for all residents over the age of 12 years, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton clarified.

“That is in recognition that it’s likely to work for all of those age groups,” Professor Sutton said.

“Below the age of 12, it’s a consideration. We say not for toddlers – so not two years and below – but it’s a consideration for all other children.”

“But it is mandatory, really, from that high school age onwards.”