Evelyn Lozada Breaks Down as She Claims Chad Ochocinco Lies About Domestic Violence

The ‘Basketball Wives’ star blasts her ex-husband for saying that he only abused her once during their marriage, urging him to speak the truth in an emotional video.

Evelyn Lozada wants everyone to know that Chad Ochocinco is a liar. The former NFL player recently claimed that he only got involved in a domestic violence incident once in his life, but his ex-wife quickly debunked this claim and begged him to speak the truth because according to her, he abused her multiple times.

It all started after one of Chad’s followers asked him the secret why he is so positive all the time. In response to that person, the former Miami Dolphins player said, “I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again…”

Even though Chad thought that it only happened once, Evelyn said otherwise. First, she took to Instagram Stories to accuse her ex-husband of having “memory loss,” before saying, “If you’re going to comment or speak on our past relationship PLEASE SPEAK THE TRUTH!!! You’re too old & grown to still be out here LYING!”

Not stopping there, the “Basketball Wives” star later followed it up with a photo of her injuries that she suffered after being hit by Chad, writing in the caption, “This took 3 seconds.” She added in another post, “Domestic violence is an act that should never be justified or minimized period!”

As her posts started to gain more attention, Evelyn apparently decided to speak about it further by posting an emotional video on her page. Saying that she’s “really, really tired,” she said, “For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for three seconds is infuriating to me. As much as I’m trying to heal from this situation, I’ve been dealing with this s**t for years. Not only because I’m on a show, just everything is just so public.”

“People read this on social media and are coming at me talking about ‘oh you made this man lose his job’ it’s like if you’re gonna speak the truth, I want you to speak the truth as to what the situation was,” Evelyn continued saying through tears. “It wasn’t the first time, it wasn’t the first time!”

Evelyn later vowed to always “live my truth” no matter how bad it is, expressing how hard it is for her to move on from the pain she has been suffering. “And, I’m trying to move on from this. But, as a victim, how am I supposed to move on?!” she said. “What happened to me that day and other days, I didn’t deserve. I didn’t deserve that.”

Chad has yet to respond back.