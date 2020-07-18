Elon Musk Sees ‘Dogecoin Standard’ Future — DOGE Price Rises 14% By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk Sees ‘Dogecoin Standard’ Future — DOGE Price Rises 14%
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX, posted a sarcastic tweet about the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). It is not the first time Musk has trolled the crypto and (BTC) communities with humorous remarks.
He tweeted “it’s inevitable,” with an image showing the “dogecoin standard” dwarfing the global financial system.
