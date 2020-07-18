Eels controversial try in loss to Manly, Waqa Blake

The NRL bunker has once again come under intense scrutiny after the Parramatta Eels were awarded a controversial try on Saturday night against Manly.

Fortunately for the Sea Eagles, they still emerged victorious in a stunning 22-18 upset at Brookvale Oval.

However, footy fans were left scratching their heads when the bunker awarded Eels centre Waqa Blake with a controversial try during the second half when it appeared he made an illegal play on the ball.

NRL rules state that players can’t attempt a strip or play at the ball when there’s more than one defender involved in the tackle.

Blake raced away for a 90-metre try when Manly’s Martin Taupau lost possession of the ball in the middle of a tackle.

(Fox)

The try was sent to the bunker to determine if whether Taupau actually lost possession or whether Blake produced an illegal strip.

Despite replays showing Blake’s hands all over the ball, the bunker ruled that Taupau was attempting to offload the ball the moment the Eels centre secured possession.

NRL great Braith Anasta was critical of the bunker’s decision.

Anasta said it looked as if the Eels centre had produced an illegal strip and play on the ball.

“I think Waqa Blake took the ball out of his hands,” Anasta said on Fox League’s commentary.

“When I looked at it, I said in the call he was trying to offload it.

“But still, I think Waqa Blake took it out of his hands regardless of whether he was trying to offload it or not.

Dan Ginnane added: “More controversy.”

The on-field microphone picked up skipper Daly Cherry-Evans’ displeasure at the decision when he let referee Ashley Klein know just how he felt about the try.

“We feel regular bad decisions, it’s really hard to understand. That one in particular,” Cherry-Evans said.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the controversial decision which included Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen who questioned the bunker’s call.