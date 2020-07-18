Drake Appears to Rap About Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux on DJ Khaled Collab ‘Greece’

Instagram

Meanwhile, on another new song he releases with the record producer, the Canadian rapper name-drops a lot of celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Drake might have used one of his new songs with DJ Khaled to give his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, a shoutout. People are convinced that the Canadian hip-hop star is referencing the model on “Greece”, which made its way out on Friday, July 17.

In the first verse of the song, Drake can be heard rapping, “Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach/ Waves in my ears, smokin’ weed (Oui, oui)/ Whippin’ through the sand in a Jeep (Oui, oui)/ All because of what I did on beats, baby.” Even though Drake doesn’t name names in this verse, Nikki Beach is the holiday spot that Sophie frequents to. Last December, she was seen at the luxury beach club with her friends.

Not stopping there, the fact that there’s a part where Drake raps in French has successfully raised many people’s eyebrows. They assume that Sophie, who is French, was the one who taught the “Hotline Bling” rapper how to pronounce the words since he sounds so fluent on the song.





“Greece” will be included on Khaled’s upcoming album “Khaled Khaled”, whose release date has yet to be announced. Besides “Greece”, the two hip-hop stars have also unveiled another collaboration entitled “Popstar”. While Drake keeps things vague on “Greece”, it is not the case with “Popstar”. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker name-drops a lot of celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Not only Ariana and Justin, but Drake also shouts out the pop superstars’ manager, Scooter Braun, on the song. “You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/ But my manager with twenty h**s in Buddakan, yeah, ayy,” he spits his bars. “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl/ That s**t platinum just like all of my releases, my girl.”





Elsewhere on the song, Drake makes “The Bodyguard” references. He raps, “Bodyguards don’t look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin’/ Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin’.”